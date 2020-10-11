ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €325.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €328.79 ($386.81).

