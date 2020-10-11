ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €375.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €328.79 ($386.81).

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.