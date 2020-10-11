AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,415.29 ($109.96).

AZN traded up GBX 53 ($0.69) on Thursday, hitting GBX 8,424 ($110.07). 979,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,453.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,322.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.24). The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 69.60 ($0.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

