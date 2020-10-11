Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $96,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $168,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

