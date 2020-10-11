Atb Cap Markets Upgrades Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) to “Outperform”

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.15.

PD opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.50. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of $271.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$189.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$182.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

