Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.24. 544,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,145. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,030,941 shares of company stock worth $22,394,986 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

