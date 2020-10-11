Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.41.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.01 and a 200 day moving average of $213.94. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $261.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 37.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

