Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.41.
NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,503. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.01 and a 200 day moving average of $213.94. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $261.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 37.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.