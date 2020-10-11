Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

AVDL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.62. 389,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,860. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $327.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory J. Divis bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 163,102 shares of company stock worth $1,018,779. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $220,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,820,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

