Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AXLA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.04.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.93. 86,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,713. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcella Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Axcella Health by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at $660,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

