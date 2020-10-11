Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Shares of AXNX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 343,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,918. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.09.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $103,425.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,197.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,871,360.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,002 shares of company stock worth $7,653,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,883,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after acquiring an additional 174,257 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,489,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

