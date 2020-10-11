Baader Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €28.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

ETR:EVT traded down €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €22.29 ($26.22). The stock had a trading volume of 282,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.39. Evotec has a 1-year low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 1-year high of €26.77 ($31.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.73.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

