Bancorpsouth Bank to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

BXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

