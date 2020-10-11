Bank of America Begins Coverage on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.27. 185,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,265. The company has a market cap of $273.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18,810.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 217,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 93,786 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

