Bank of America Lowers Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Electrolux alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Electrolux had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.