Bank of America Lowers Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Electrolux from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.
Electrolux Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.
