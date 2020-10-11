Bank of Hawaii Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

BOH opened at $55.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $559,661.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

