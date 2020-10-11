Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €47.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.90 ($50.48).

DPW traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading on Thursday, hitting €41.28 ($48.56). 2,172,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.79. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

