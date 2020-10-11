Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €134.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.23 ($167.33).

Shares of MTX stock traded down €0.50 ($0.59) on Thursday, hitting €156.25 ($183.82). The stock had a trading volume of 197,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.36. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

