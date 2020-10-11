Barclays Boosts Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $88.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.26. 1,567,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.12. Ball has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4,354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 335.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 464,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

