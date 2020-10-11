Barclays Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.67 ($71.37).

Shares of NEM stock remained flat at $€64.55 ($75.94) during trading on Thursday. 167,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.15. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a twelve month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

