Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Main First Bank

Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.22. 120,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,007. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

