Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 317,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,021. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

