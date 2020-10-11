Benchmark Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,800.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,439.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.65 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,203.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,751.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

