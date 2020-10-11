Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of BNFT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 215,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,630. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. Benefitfocus has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $349.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 53.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,520 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 96.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

