Berenberg Bank Reiterates €24.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.61 ($30.13).

Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €23.42 ($27.55). The stock had a trading volume of 853,267 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.70. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

