Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYND. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,229. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $197.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,436.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at $37,223,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock valued at $36,897,103 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

