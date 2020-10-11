BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGCP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.58. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The business had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 17.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.