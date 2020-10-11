BidaskClub Downgrades PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PDLI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDL BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,660. PDL BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is a positive change from PDL BioPharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

In other PDL BioPharma news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,667,397 shares in the company, valued at $96,728,150.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in PDL BioPharma during the second quarter worth $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc in 2006.

