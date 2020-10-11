BidaskClub Upgrades Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ATSG. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.10.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 222,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,694,800.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,961. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

