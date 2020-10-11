BidaskClub Upgrades Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) to “Hold”

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $54.74. 881,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

