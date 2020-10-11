BidaskClub Upgrades ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Hold

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ICFI. TheStreet raised shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.19. 92,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICF International has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $95.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $353.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICF International news, Director Handel Michael J. Van purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $289,960.00. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ICF International by 48.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

