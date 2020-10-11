BidaskClub Upgrades IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to “Buy”

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. CLSA lowered IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

IQIYI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 1,601,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,185,765. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.44.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 213.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IQIYI by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

