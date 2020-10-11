Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BFFBF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised Biffa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

BFFBF remained flat at $$2.70 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.66. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities.

