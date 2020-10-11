BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TECH. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.08. 141,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,421. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.05. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $286.68.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the second quarter worth $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

