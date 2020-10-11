BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,367,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,426 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,530,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $7,048,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,791,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 1,129,996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 934,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 872,602 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.