BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BSTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ:BSTC traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $60.41. 18,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,346. The firm has a market cap of $443.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $69.73.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 52.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

