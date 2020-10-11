BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ TCPC remained flat at $$9.89 on Wednesday. 169,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,450. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $571.32 million, a PE ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.27 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

