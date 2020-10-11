BMO Capital Markets Trims Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Target Price to $30.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

