Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDGE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,383. Bridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Rubin acquired 4,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,309 shares in the company, valued at $647,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $127,569 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 44.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

