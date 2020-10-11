Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Bright Mountain Media in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMTM remained flat at $$3.25 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bright Mountain Media has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bright Mountain Media had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 87.79%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Research analysts predict that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

