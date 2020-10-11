Brokers Set Expectations for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDYA. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $14.08 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $408.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.42).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,989,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

