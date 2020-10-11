Brokers Set Expectations for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.88.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $522.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.50. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.52.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

