Brokers Set Expectations for Omnicell, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Secur. analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Omnicell’s FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,489,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 637,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,827,000 after purchasing an additional 90,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

