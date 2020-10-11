Brokers Set Expectations for Sunrun Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sunrun in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of RUN opened at $71.43 on Friday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7,135.86 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $96,604.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,151,005 shares of company stock valued at $310,674,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after buying an additional 1,465,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 5,367.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 591,167 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,024,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

