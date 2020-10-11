Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRKL. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 303,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $733.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,428,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

