Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.05.

Shares of BRKR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.14. 494,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Bruker has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.51 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $30,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $475,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

