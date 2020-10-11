BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 748,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,810. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan Bobulsky sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,622,659 shares of company stock valued at $108,301,115. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11,430.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,243,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,097,000 after buying an additional 3,215,117 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,455,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,786,000 after buying an additional 176,019 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,225,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 153.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,522,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,284,000 after acquiring an additional 922,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

