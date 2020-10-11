Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

