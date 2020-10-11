Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.25.

CCMP traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.55. The company had a trading volume of 125,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,841. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.63.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $178,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

