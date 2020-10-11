Cabot Oil & Gas Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million.

COG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,311,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,960. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $1,222,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 160,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,471,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.