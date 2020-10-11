Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities cut shares of Calyxt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

CLXT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 80,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,737. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 77.67% and a negative net margin of 392.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLXT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 82.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calyxt by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

